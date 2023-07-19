Additional berth in Kanniyakumari to be ready by December 31

July 19, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - KANNIYAKUMARI

An additional berth in the jetty of Poompuhar Shipping Corporation that operates boats to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue will be ready by December, chairman of Tamil Nadu Assembly’s Estimates Committee K. Anbazhagan has said.

Even though the State Government’s Poompuhar Shipping Corporation has three boats to take tourists to Vivekananda Rock Memorial and Thiruvalluvar statue, only two boats can be berthed simultaneously in the jetty as a portion of the structure is damaged. After two more boats were recently inducted into the fleet to take visitors up to Vattakottai Beach, berthing the boats has become a major headache for officials while visitors wait in long queue.

Hence, work on creating an 80-metre-long additional berth has been taken up at a cost of ₹7 crore to accommodate at least four boats simultaneously so as to serve the tourists in an expeditious manner. Work on the additional berth started on June 16 and more than 43% of the project has been completed. “We have planned to complete the work by December,” said Mr. Anbazhagan.

He visited Thiruvalluvar Statue along with Estimates Committee members and Collector P.N. Sridhar on Wednesday.

When the panel visited Keezha Manakkudi village close to Pazhayar estuary, the team inspected the ongoing construction of a fish landing centre as the coastal hamlet that houses 25 mechanised boats and 96 country boats.

“Besides making the landing of fish from boats and taking the harvest to the auction centre easier, the extension of the groyne and ‘T’ shaped berthing areas will check the accumulation of sand in the berthing points,” Mr. Anbazhagan said.

At Kottaram, the panel interacted with students of a Government Higher Secondary School.

Corporation Commissioner Anand Mohan, District Revenue Officer J. Balasubramanian and others accompanied the panel members.

In the forenoon, the Estimates Committee members, accompanied by Thoothukudi Collector K. Senthil Raj, visited the Sub-Registrar’s Office and the Primary Health Centre in Pudukottai and the check-dam at Alantha village in Ottapidaaram taluk.

