Additional ballot units sent to Assembly segments in Virudhunagar district

April 01, 2024 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Virudhunagar

Randomisation of ballot units of electronic voting machines additionally required for the Assembly constituencies under Virudhunagar Lok Sabha and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituencies in Virudhunagar dsitrict were done here on Monday.

The randomisation using computer was done in the presence of General Observer for Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, N.N. Ekka and Virudhunagar District Election Officer, V.P. Jeyaseelan.

Later, the officials inspected the randomised ballot units at the EVMs warehouse on the Collectorate premises in the presence of representatives of recognised political parties.

The 1,628 ballot units were handed over to the AROs of Sattur (346), Sivakasi (333), Aruppukottai (308) and Virudhunagar (308) Assembly seats of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency and Tiruchuli Assembly seat (333) of Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha constituency.

With 27 candidates in fray in the final list of Virudhunagar Lok Sabha constituency, an additional ballot unit at each polling both was required for the polling.

The officials also inspected the counting centre to be set up at V.S.V.N. Polytechnic College and discussed about the basic amenities to be provided there.

Meanwhile, door-to-door distribution of voter slips began in Virudhunagar district. The DEO Mr. Jeyaseelan, formally inaugurated it by distributing the slips to voters in Kooraikundu.

Booth level officers will take up the distribution of the slips till April 13. An official said that all the voters whose names are in the voter list, including those who had applied for inclusion of names till March 17, will get the voter slip.