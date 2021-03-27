Additional ballot units from Thoothukudi brought to Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar

With

five out of seven Assembly constituencies in Virudhunagar district having more than 15 candidates that necessitated second ballot units, the officials have brought additional ballot units from Thoothukudi.

Virudhunagar District Election Officer, R. Kannan, said that a total of 1,120 ballot units have been brought from neighbouring Thoothukudi district. Only Rajapalayam and Srivilliputtur Assembly constituencies have 14 and 15 candidates respectively.

“With the additional NOTA in the ballot unit that have only 16 options, all other five constituencies that have from 18 to 29 candidates required two ballot units,” an official said.

The officials had already despatched 2,965 ballot units that were available with the district administration to the respective Assembly constituencies after randomisation.

The district has 2,370 polling booths and each constituency should have additional 25% ballot units as reserve.

“We have a little more than our required number of ballot units with us as the district already had reserve ballot units,” Mr. Kannan said .

After completing the randomisation process in the presence of representatives of political parties on Saturday, the additional ballot units were being despatched to the five Assembly constituencies – Sattur, Sivakasi, Virudhunagar, Aruppukottai and Tiruchuli, that need two ballot units in each of their polling booths.