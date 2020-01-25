Additional advocate chambers at High Court

Madurai

The State government submitted before the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court the government order sanctioning the construction of additional chambers for advocates on the High Court Bench premises.

The G.O said that the Government after a careful examination of the proposal of the Registrar (Administration), Madurai Bench of Madras High Court, accorded administrative sanction for a sum of ₹ 7,73,63,000 and financial sanction for a sum of ₹ 1,00,00,000 for the year 2019-2020.

An additional floor (Second floor) with 84 chambers will be constructed in the existing law chambers building in the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court. The remaining amount will be provided based on the progress of the work, the G.O said.

Taking cognisance of the State government’s submission, a Division Bench of Justices M. Duraiswamy and T. Ravindran closed the contempt petition filed by advocate S.M. Ananthamurugan, who had sought a direction to the State to construct additional advocate chambers at the High Court Bench.