Adani row: Congress cadre stage protest against Centre

February 06, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST

The Congress cadre on Monday staged a demonstration here against the BJP government in the Centre for “handing over” the hard-earned money of the common man to corporate businessman Gautam Adani.

The protest was held in front of the branch offices of LIC and SBI here.

“Our protest was not against the two public sector units for having invested huge deposits of the common man in favour of Adani, but to highlight the need to protect the PSUs per se,” said Virudhunagar East district Congress president Sreeraja Chokkar.

He said the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, founded the public sector units to help the grassroot-level people to save their hard-earned money by depositing in public sector banks and paying premium in LIC.

But, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his cabinet colleagues, Amit Shah and Nirmala Sitharaman, forced the public sector units to invest in Adani group of companies and to lend money generously. “Those in power who are supposed to protect the PSUs were allowing to loot the people’s money through their corporate friend.”

Party leaders, T.G. Rajendran, Balakrishnasamy, and councillors from Virudhunagar and Sivakasi urban local bodies took part in the protest.

