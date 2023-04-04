Acute shortage of electricity meters torments public

April 04, 2023 08:02 pm | Updated 08:02 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

Farmer Ramakrishnan (65) of Vettaikarankulam near Tenkasi has visited Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation’s (Tangedco) office at Mathalamparai near here several times to get an electricity meter.

But, whenever he goes there for the meter, he is returned by officials rudely. He has been tolerating this disrespect only because his son Karthik has to start construction of a house, which is delayed due to lack of power supply.

A cab driver, R. Karthik Raja, performed ‘bhoomi puja’ for the house on January 26, and paid a fee to Tangedco on February 18 for getting new power connection. But, his wait has been continuing. “The humiliation intensified further after I sent a complaint to the Chief Minister’s Special Cell about the inordinate delay in getting power connection,” says Mr. Karthik Raja.

Like Mr. Karthik Raja, nearly 5,000 applicants are waiting for single phase power connection for constructing their house in Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts. And, similar number of applicants are waiting to replace their ‘stuck-up meters’.

“After the meter stuck up a couple of months ago, I informed Tangedco officials to replace it. Even though there is no power consumption in that service as the house remains vacant, Tangedco is calculating power consumption based on previous months,” lamented D. Joseph, a resident of NGO Colony, Palayamkottai.

Sources in Tangedco admitted that the acute shortage of electricity meters was due to the poor planning by higher officials in Chennai. “Tangedco, after witnessing several evolutions of electricity meters, is apparently moving to the next stage of fitting pre-paid meters. So the public are being tormented without supply. The applicants are neither allowed to buy it in the open market nor get power connection temporarily from the nearby available supply to tide over the crisis temporarily,” said a Tangedco Sub-Divisional Engineer.

The increase in prices of construction materials and the inordinate delay in getting power connection due to non-availability of meters seriously delay construction works, affecting builders and owners of buildings alike.

“During the previous AIADMK regime, we used to buy the meters from the open market in case of non-availability of meters with Tangedco. After this system was withdrawn, the public suffer a lot,” says Mahesh of Palayamkottai, a builder.

“We have explained the situation to our higher-ups and told them about the number of meters needed. We expect the new meters to start coming next week,” said Tangedco Superintending Engineer (Tirunelveli Distribution Circle) S. Gurusamy.