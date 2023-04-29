Acupuncture to be a mode of therapy till approval of final report on guidelines: HC

April 29, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has directed the State to ensure that acupuncture is practised as a mode of therapy by registered medical practitioners and not as an independent system of medicine till the final report on the guidelines for implementation of acupuncture by an Apex Committee is approved by the Centre.

The court was hearing the petition filed in 2016 by All Tamil Nadu Acupuncture and Alternative Medical Association Trust, which sought a direction to restrain the authorities from interfering with the practice of acupuncture by its members.

Justice B. Pugalendhi observed that the petitioner association had sought an omnibus prayer. The petition was filed in 2016, whereas acupuncture was recognised as an independent system of medicine only in 2019.

Though acupuncture was now recognised by the Centre, no guidelines had been framed for regulating it. Hence, acupuncture could not be allowed to be practised independently based on the recognition without any guidelines regulating it, the court observed.

Innocent lives could not be put at stake with an unregulated system just because it was made an independent system of practice. Therefore, till the final report on the guidelines for implementation of acupuncture by the committee was approved by the Centre, the previous order issued in 2003 should prevail.

As per the order acupuncture could be practised only as a mode of therapy by registered practitioners of modern medicine or Indian systems of medicine.

The court directed the State to ensure that clinics run by the members of the petitioner association were duly registered under the Tamil Nadu Private Clinical Establishments (Regulation) Act, 1997.

It should also ensure that colleges and universities across the State conducting courses on acupuncture and other alternative medicines were approved by competent regulatory body, the court directed.