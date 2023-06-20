ACTUs to probe child-missing cases in Madurai and Coimbatore

June 20, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - MADURAI

The State has informed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that it has in principle agreed to a pilot project suggested by the court covering Madurai and Coimbatore cities along with five districts, where children-missing cases, particularly girl children-missing cases can be brought under the control of Anti-Child Trafficking Units (ACTU) by vesting them with investigating powers.

Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram told a Division Bench of Justices R. Suresh Kumar and K.K. Ramakrishnan that the pilot project could be implemented in two cities instead of five as suggested by the court and five districts with the highest number of children missing cases instead of 10 districts. The districts are Tiruvallur, Vellore, Thanjavur, Erode and Dindigul.

The Advocate General submitted that as an initial step, girl children missing cases of the past one year in these districts and corporations could be entrusted to the ACTUs and after its functioning is evaluated, further course of action could be decided by the government.

Taking note of the submission, the court observed that the decision taken in this regard by the government to entrust only one-year-old cases may not be sufficient to cope up with the speed expected in investigating the matters, so that the missing children, especially girls, could be found at the earliest which will bring relief to their parents.

“Therefore, in this context, while accepting the decision taken by the government with regard to the pilot project to be implemented immediately, we want to emphasise that, instead of one-year-old cases, at least six-month-old cases could be entrusted and after evaluating the working pattern of these ACTUs in the pilot project, still more cases could further be entrusted to the ACTUs later on,” the court observed.

The court directed the Home Department to implement the pilot project in the two cities as well as five districts in three months. The Investigating Units of ACTUs there should be entrusted with six-month-old pending missing girl children. The court directed the State to file a compliance report and posted the matter to October 3.

