Actor alleges harassment of parents at Madurai airport

December 28, 2022 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Actor Siddharth alleged that his parents were “harassed” by the security personnel inside Madurai airport on Tuesday. Following the development, Madurai MP Su. Venkatesan has asked airport officials to conduct an enquiry into the allegation.

The actor, in his social media post, claimed that a security personnel repeatedly spoke to his parents in Hindi despite asking them to speak in English. He also complained of rude behaviour of the security personnel.

However, a Central Industrial Security Force source denied any such harassment. “Only a Tamil-speaking woman constable interacted with them. The entire group of passengers, including the actor’s parents, were at the security hold area for only nine minutes as per closed-circuit television camera video footage and not held up for 20 minutes as claimed,” the source added.

