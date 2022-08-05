Madurai

Activists welcome life sentence for convicts in Kachanatham murder case

Staff Reporter MADURAI August 05, 2022 21:57 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 21:57 IST

Welcoming the Sivaganga special court’s verdict in the 2018 Kachanatham murder case, human rights activists expressed the hope that it would serve as a deterrent against caste-based violence.

Human rights activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne, of Madurai-based NGO People’s Watch, said one should not ignore the fact that the family members of the victims faced threats from the dominant community, even during the trial in the case.

“We are still in a caste society, and this is a message to the State. The most important aspect was the conviction in the case, and a sustained life sentence is welcome,” he said.

Former MLA and CPI(M) leader K. Balabharathi said people should abide by the Constitution and respect each other. Efforts should be made to prevent such atrocities in future.

Executive Director of the NGO Evidence, A. Kathir, recalled that in 2018, his team visited Kachanatham village following the horrific incident. Condemning the caste-based murders, he said the convicts would prefer an appeal against the verdict, and the State should do its best to ensure that the life sentence was upheld.

