Activists want a court-monitored probe

On May 22 and 23, 2018, 13 people lost their lives in police firing in Thoothukudi during a protest against Sterlite Copper. Two years on, no policeman has been held accountable for their act against the public, said Human Rights Activists, including former High Court judges.

With no progress in investigation, activists demanded a court-monitored time-bound probe into the killing of peaceful protesters who were only exercising their fundamental right to free expression and assembly.

In a statement, the Human Rights activists said that two years ago the residents of Thoothukudi had gathered at the Collectorate to mark 100th day of peaceful protests against expansion of Vedanta’s Sterlite Copper.

However, policemen targeted and fired at those, who were exercising their fundamental right, killing 13 people and injuring many others. The violence was a planned State response to the protesting public and no official was held accountable, they said, adding that any further delay would erode trust in rule of law.

In separate statements, the Samam Kudimakkal Iyakkam, the Tamil Nadu Bishop’s Council and the Tamil Nadu Latin Bishop’s Council urged the authorities concerned to expedite investigation into the incident.