Activists stop unauthorised tree felling in Theni town; Collector orders probe

Workers cutting an age old tree on the Old Sub-Register Office Road in Theni on Saturday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

In a shocking incident, a group of men claiming to be from the Theni Municipality allegedly felled a few old trees at NRT Nagar on Saturday.

As the information went viral on social media, youngsters in the locality, immediately brought it to the attention of the District Collector K V Muralidharan.

The youngsters also submitted a petition to the police seeking intervention.

Speaking to reporters, Vignesh Babu, a youth from NRT Nagar said that an age-old tree on the Old Sub-Registrar Office Road in NRT Nagar was axed by some five to six men claiming to be from the Municipal office. They had put up barricades on both ends of the road and chopped off the tree from its roots.

The trees on the stretch not only provide shade to pedestrians, but also help roadside vendors to take rest. After chopping off the first tree, when they were about to axe the next tree on the road side, some of the shopkeepers questioned them.

However, the workers went on with the felling and another group came on a goods vehicle and lifted the trunk and branches immediately, Vignesh Babu said and added that as the felling continued, the volunteers from Naam Tamilar Katchi joined them.

They resorted to a road blockade agitation. On information, police rushed to the spot and assured that the tree felling would be stopped forthwith.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that the workers claimed to have chopped the trees following orders from the superiors as the trees were old and were proving to be a hindrance to the electric lines. However, the Naam Tamilar Katchi members refused to accept it and said that the administration should take steps to protect the green cover.

The Collector has ordered a probe into the tree felling and assured the youngsters of stern action against the violators.