Activists demand release of Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar

Members of Human Rights Defenders’ Alert and political parties stage a demonstration in Madurai on Monday demanding the release of rights activists from jail. | Photo Credit: G. Moorthy

June 27, 2022 23:16 IST

Human rights activists and functionaries of various political parties staged a protest near Madurai Collectorate on Monday, demanding the release of rights activist Teesta Setalvad and retired IPS officer R.B. Sreekumar.

Teesta Setalvad, Sreekumar and others were arrested by Gujarat police, who booked them under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including for forgery and criminal conspiracy.

Addressing mediapersons, activist and advocate Henri Tiphagne condemned the manner in which Teesta Setalvad and Sreekumar were arrested. He said Teesta Setalvad had fought for justice for the victims of 2002 Gujarat riots and protected witnesses.

Sreekumar was part of the team that held a people’s inquest into Thoothukudi police firing incident, in which 13 anti-Sterlite protesters were killed. He demanded that both Teesta Setalvad and Sreekumar be released immediately.