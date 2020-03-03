Activists demand judicial enquiry into Delhi clashes

03 March 2020 20:29 IST

Madurai

Condemning the ruling BJP government for not intervening in the recent clashes in Delhi between anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protesters and pro-CAA protesters, the general secretary of Samajwadi Samagam Sunilam demanded a judicial enquiry into the clashes.

Addressing a group of construction workers, domestic workers and farmers here on Tuesday, Mr. Sunilam said that riots are witnessed throughout the country.

Advertising

Advertising

“If Prime Minister Narendra Modi has time to meet U.S. President Donald Trump, why does he not have time to talk to women who are protesting at Shaheen Bagh in Delhi?” he asked.

A group of members of the National Alliance of People’s Movement(NAPM), along with Samajwadi Samagam, who are on a nation-wide tour against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), reached here on Monday night. They started their tour from Delhi on January 30 and will conclude it in Hyderabad on March 23.

D. Gabriele, President, Women’s Rights Movement (Penurimai Iyakkam), said, “Asking people to submit documents to prove their citizenship has created fear and anxiety among the people.”