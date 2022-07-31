Activists demand clarity on development projects around Kodaikanal lake

The upcoming beautification projects of the Kodaikanal Municipality around the lake has created a stir among local residents and environmental activists.

According to Municipal Commissioner D. Narayanan, the beautification project has been undertaken at a total cost of ₹24 crore sanctioned from the Capital Grant Fund. The projects are expected to be completed within six months to a year. There are also plans to install aerators to supplement oxygen in the lake water, bio blocks acting as silt chambers and ornamental lights along the pavement. Invasive weeds. will also be removed.

Biswajit Balasubramanian, a frequent visitor to the hills, feels that the developmental projects are targeted only to attract tourists. “Honestly, beautification is not a priority as the lake's periphery is littered with empty alcohol bottles, plastic covers and other bottles.,” he says.

Add to them intensive weed growth in the lake and stagnation of stormwater in many places around the lake, he rues,

The broken tiles on the pavement around the lake in Kodaikanal. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

The concrete bunds built by the municipality at multiple places along the lake to clear encroachments were removed after activists opposed the move. Likewise, the storm water drain built by the Department of Highways along the lake has not helped prevent water stagnation. Hence, environmental activists have called for alteration of the road to enable water to flow naturally into the lake, he adds.

Sunayana Choudhry, convenor of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), Kodaikanal Chapter, quotes a Supreme Court order issued on February 8, 2017, the Wetland Rules, 2017, as saying that “any construction of a permanent nature except for boat jetties within fifty metres from the mean high flood level observed in the past 10 years calculated from the date of commencement of these rules” are prohibited.

The temporary municipal boat house in the lake in Kodaikanal. | Photo Credit: G. KARTHIKEYAN

Refurbishing of the pavement is under way. While the tiles are chipped at many places, the activists claim it has been relaid several times in the recent past.

Speaking of broken pavements, Madhu Ramnath, vice-president, Palani Hills Conservation Council (PHCC), says the 14 silt traps of the lake through which water flows from the Shola region into the lake are blocked . “Relaying of the pavement has completely neglected the silt traps, which has resulted in eutrophication of the lake.”

A temporary boathouse is being set up by the municipality in a “quiet corner”, again a violation of the rule.

The Commissioner has confirmed that it is a temporary one as the municipal-run boathouse is bound for renovation. “We cannot lose out on our important source of revenue of about ₹50 lakh per year,” he says.

Retaining revenue is important, while the projects must also take into account the eight micro-watersheds within a 12 sq. km above the lake which are a few water sources for the lake, points out G. Bala, secretary, PHCC.

The additional structure must not block the inflow of water into the lake and the municipality must take expert advice from the Watershed Management Committees.

Touching upon the non-functional e-toilets installed at various places around the lake, a local tea shop owner says he has seen umpteen numbers of tourists disappointed. “A team has been called to rectify the issues in the system and they will become functional soon,” assures the Commissioner.

He also adds that the upcoming toilet block near the lake is devoid of bathing facilities and the sewage will be directed to the Common Sewage Treatment Plant in Kallaraimedu.

A team of environmental activists and concerned locals have called upon the District Level Wetlands Management Committee to actively filter the development projects in Kodaikanal.

The team has held talks with Supriya Sahu, Secretary of Environment and Forest, through a video-conference and Regional Director of Municipal Administration K. Saravanan, Regional Executive Engineer Manoharan, and municipality officials last week seeking clarity on the projects.

“We will keep holding discussions with the concerned citizens who have valuable suggestions to enhance our project and ultimately do what is best to protect the lake,” sys C. Chelladurai, Municipal Chairman.