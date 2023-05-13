ADVERTISEMENT

Activists condemn officials for damaging AV Bridge

May 13, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Portion of the parapet wall of Albert Victor Bridge that was demolished as part of the arrangements made for the Chithirai festival in Madurai. | Photo Credit: KRISHNAMOORTHY S

Members of the Vaigai Nadhi Makkal Iyakkam have submitted a petition to the Madurai Collector condemning the officials responsible for damaging a portion of the Albert Victor Bridge, as part of the arrangements made for the Chithirai festival.

Its Chief Coordinator M. Rajan said that a portion of the parapet wall and the platform of the iconic AV Bridge was demolished by the officials near Goripalayam junction connecting Moongil Kadai Street in order to facilitate smooth movement for the VIPs to reach the venue in Alwarpuram where Lord Kallazhagar enters the Vaigai river.

Condemning the damage made to the historic bridge, he urged Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar to take necessary action against the officials behind this move. He also urged the Collector to take necessary steps to rebuild the damaged portion of the AV Bridge.

