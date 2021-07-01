Activists condemn attack on animals

Madurai

01 July 2021 21:01 IST

The instances of cruelty and attack against animals by the public has come to light in recent times. Sensitisation of animal rights among the public and stricter enforcement of laws is essential to prevent the occurrence of such crimes, say animal rights activists.

Recently, a cow from Alwarpuram was found with burn injuries and was later treated at the veterinary clinic at Tallakulam.

Advertising

Advertising

Animal rights activists point out that there were several instances of cruelty against cow, dogs, and cats that were reported in the last few months in Madurai district.

P. R. Vishwanath, who runs a private shelter for dogs and an organisation called Oorvanam, said that many people hurt the animals as they feel that the animals destroy their properties. “ But people don't understand that the animals are part of the ecology and play an important role in maintaining the ecological balance,” he added.

There are also specific legislations that guarantee several rights to the animals, said Mayur Hasija, an animal rights activist. “There is a need to sensitise the public about legislations like the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, 1960; and Animal Birth Control (Dogs) Rules, 2001. Most importantly, there is a need to bring a attitudinal change among the public regarding protection of animal rights,” he added.

A press release from District Collector S. Aneesh Sekar warned those who attack animals and said that strict action would be taken against the offenders.