Activist washes clothes in polluted water to create awareness

July 05, 2023 12:33 am | Updated 12:33 am IST - TIRUNELVELI

Social activist R. Siraj showing the cloth after washing into the polluted water of Palayam channel at Murugankurichi in Palayamkottai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: A. SHAIKMOHIDEEN

Appealing to the Corporation to protect the irrigation channels, which receive from Tamirabharani River and passing through the city, from liquid waste getting discharged into these channels, a social activist washed his clothes in Palayam Channel in nauseating condition and showed the blackish shirt to Mayor P.M. Saravanan during the grievances redressal meet held on Tuesday.

In his petition, S.R. Siraj of High Ground in Palayamkottai said the Tirunelveli and the Palayam Channels passing through the city were once a prime source of drinking water for the residents and are now in a nauseating condition due to the sewage being discharged in uncontrollable fashion by the residents. Consequently, the public desist from fetching water from these channels for even domestic purposes.

Hence, the Palayam and Tirunelveli Channels should be desilted before the onset of northeast monsoon this year besides creating a credible mechanism to save these channels from pollution, said Mr. Siraj, who washed a couple of white clothes in the Palayam Channel at Murugankurichi and showed it to Mr. Saravanan.

 Members of Adura Chidambaram Garden Residents’ Welfare Association submitted a petition seeking the completion of underground drainage work in their area and re-laying of road before the northeast monsoon this year. The petitioners said the trenches dug for UGD work had not been properly filled. The Corporation officials say that the damaged road could be re-laid only after the completion of the drainage work in their colony in C.N. Village near Tirunelveli Junction.

Hence, the underground drainage work should be completed at the earliest so as to re-lay the damaged roads, which were causing accidents everyday, they said.

