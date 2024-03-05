ADVERTISEMENT

Activist felicitated

March 05, 2024 11:57 pm | Updated 11:57 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Shipra Pathak, an activist, planting a sapling at Queen Mira International School in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

Shipra Pathak, an activist, who is on a spiritual journey from Ayodhya to Rameswaram, was felicitated at an event organised by Queen Mira International School in Madurai on Tuesday.

She interacted with school students and spoke about the significance of river conservation and the need to preserve water. She also spoke about the importance of planting saplings. As part of the event, she planted saplings on the school premises.

Chairperson of the school C. Chandran and Managing Director Abinath Chandran were present. Ms. Shipra Pathak said that she intended to plant saplings along the banks of river Vaigai to create awareness of the need to protect the environment.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US