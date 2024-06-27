Active lifestyle acts as an antodote to drug addiction, say doctors

ADVERTISEMENT

Department of Psychiatry of Government Rajaji Hospital conducted a meeting on ‘The Evidence is clear: Invest in Prevention,’ on the International Day Against Drug Abuse on Wednesday.

Following a rally which was taken out from Madurai Medical College to spread awareness of the ill-effects of usage of various forms of drugs, a seminar was held.

Speaking on the occasion, C. Dharmaraj, Dean, said, “Though it is apparent that the usage of drugs has become very prevalent in the recent days, it has been in use since human existence, but in different forms.” The sad thing about drug addiction is that the person alone will not get affected, but his whole family also will.

V. Geethaanjali, HOD, Department of Psychiatry, said that while drugs were once identified as cigarettes, now many smokeless products have made its usage common. “When a student does drugs, it has serious implications on his social life. Rapid changes in behaviour due to repeated abuse of substances can even become life-threatening,” she added.

With the usage of mobile phones on the increase, physical activities have come down. The reduction in physical activity has a direct impact on the youths’ lifestyle. As there is no discipline in their daily life, they think there is nothing wrong in smoking or doing drugs,” she said.

Resident Medical Officer Saravanan said many lives have been lost in the recent Kallakurichi hooch tragedy. “Even many women have died. This shows that there is no more a gender gap in usage of alcohol and drugs,” he added.

Though several explanations could be given for use of drugs by different strata of society, the fact that it harms the health and mental well-being could not be ignored, he added.

He stressed the importance of regular sports or any form of physical exercise to maintain sound mental health.

According to the psychiatry department staff, the deaddiction centre at the GRH treats about 400 to 500 people as outpatients and 24 to 30 people as inpatients on any given day. “Treatments like psychotherapy, nicotine replacement therapy, deaddiction would be given to the patients. So, people can get treatment here instead of relying on private centres,” they said.

T.R. Paravathavardhini, Littles Centre for Children, donated about 250 books worth ₹30,000 to the deaddiction centre on the occasion.

At Al Ameen Higher Secondary School, Headmaster Sheik Nabia conducted a drug awareness programme. Anna Nagar Assistant Commissioner of Police Jyothimurugan, who was the chief guest, advised students to stay away from drugs and report to police or school staff if they found any of their school mates using any drugs or alcohol.

