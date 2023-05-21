ADVERTISEMENT

Active Heart Foundation launches new training centre in Madurai city

May 21, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MADURAI

Students learn life-saving techniques on mannequins at the centre in Madurai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The Active Heart Foundation (AHF) on Sunday launched a comprehensive resuscitation training centre (CRTC) in Reserve Line in Madurai. The centre would cater to southern districts.

The Foundation, which was launched in 2018 by senior interventional cardiologist A Mathavan, has so far trained over 15,000 people in cardio pulmonary resuscitation. It has also donated two automated external defibrillator machines.

The AHF has been authorised by the Indian Resuscitation Council Federation and its director Rasesh Diwan inaugurated the new facility.

The training centre will offer courses starting from basics such as Compression Only Life Support (COLS) to the next level Basic Cardiopulmonary Life Support (BCLS) and an advanced course namely Comprehensive Cardiopulmonary Life Support (CCLS).

COLS is a programme that helps save the life of a person suffering cardiac arrest outside a hospital setting. The other two programmes will be more detailed and help healthcare workers to respond to serious life-threatening emergencies inside a hospital.

The training centre will have the latest technology necessary to simulate an ICU setting where medical and paramedical students can learn the latest protocols and practice life-saving techniques on mannequins.

