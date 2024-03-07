Action will be taken against those using loudspeakers at high volume. says Virudhunagar Collector

March 07, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The district administration has prohibited use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and also banned cone speakers.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the unregulated use of loudspeakers for meetings of political parties and public festivals and functions and celebrations organised by individuals cause more noise. Such cacophony caused untold sufferings to the people, particularly elderly persons and patients.

Similarly, it disrupts the study time of students who were preparing for examinations. People should seek police permission for using loudspeakers and use them only in permitted places and times. Those speakers should be operated at a lower volume.

The Collector also warned those violating the instructions with stringent criminal action.