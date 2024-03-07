GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Action will be taken against those using loudspeakers at high volume. says Virudhunagar Collector

March 07, 2024 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has prohibited use of loudspeakers between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. and also banned cone speakers.

In a statement, Collector V.P. Jayaseelan said that the unregulated use of loudspeakers for meetings of political parties and public festivals and functions and celebrations organised by individuals cause more noise. Such cacophony caused untold sufferings to the people, particularly elderly persons and patients.

Similarly, it disrupts the study time of students who were preparing for examinations. People should seek police permission for using loudspeakers and use them only in permitted places and times. Those speakers should be operated at a lower volume.

The Collector also warned those violating the instructions with stringent criminal action.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.