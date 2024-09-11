ADVERTISEMENT

Action taken against illegal sand mining activities along Vaigai river, HC told

Published - September 11, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State has told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that appropriate action has been taken against illegal sand mining activities along Vaigai river in Anaipatti and Siddhargal Natham in Nilakottai in Dindigul district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court was hearing a petition filed by V. Maharajan of Dindigul district who sought a direction to the authorities to take action against the illegal sand mining activities taking place along the Vaigai river in Anaipatti and Siddhargal Natham.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi that pursuant to the court direction necessary action has been taken. It was submitted that action had been taken against the jurisdictional Village Administrative Officer and Tahsildar.

The police have taken effective steps and seized the vehicles used in the illegal sand mining activities, it was submitted. Taking note of the action taken by the authorities concerned, the court disposed of the petition.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US