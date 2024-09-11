GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Action taken against illegal sand mining activities along Vaigai river, HC told

Published - September 11, 2024 08:31 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The State has told the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court that appropriate action has been taken against illegal sand mining activities along Vaigai river in Anaipatti and Siddhargal Natham in Nilakottai in Dindigul district.

The court was hearing a petition filed by V. Maharajan of Dindigul district who sought a direction to the authorities to take action against the illegal sand mining activities taking place along the Vaigai river in Anaipatti and Siddhargal Natham.

The State told a Division Bench of Justices G.R. Swaminathan and B. Pugalendhi that pursuant to the court direction necessary action has been taken. It was submitted that action had been taken against the jurisdictional Village Administrative Officer and Tahsildar.

The police have taken effective steps and seized the vehicles used in the illegal sand mining activities, it was submitted. Taking note of the action taken by the authorities concerned, the court disposed of the petition.

