Action sought in sexual assault and murder of girl

Members of the All India Democratic Women’s Association led by former MLA K. Balabarathi, submitted a complaint to the judge of the district Mahila Court here demanding action against the culprits who sexually assaulted and murdered a six-year-old girl at Vedasandur on Sunday.

They alleged that the police were trying to protect real culprits in connivance with ruling party functionaries.

“The police have arrested three persons including a tractor driver and two boys, who were playing with the victim. However, owner of the private farm where the body of the girl was found, has not been booked. We learn that the farm owner is a close aide of a ruling party functionary and we strongly suspect that the police have made minor boys as scapegoats,” said Ms. Balabarathi.

The girl, daughter of cotton mill labourer, was allegedly abducted from a place near her house at Ranganathapuram when she was playing with a few friends on Sunday. Subsequently, she was found dead with injuries all over her body inside a private farm. Though her parents and relatives alleged sexual assault, the police initially maintained that the girl had suffered a fatal fall from the tractor.

But post mortem report confirmed sexual assault and the Koombur police arrested three persons.

On Monday, relatives and parents of the child staged a road roko outside the Government Hospital refusing to accept the body of the girl. They demanded that the farm owner be arrested.

Echoing sentiments of relatives and demanding justice, Balabarathi and members of the AIDWA met the Mahila Court judge on Tuesday.

“We will meet the Superintendent of Police R. Sakthivel and demand the arrest of real culprits. Over 15 girl children have been sexually abused in Dindigul district so far. It has become an unsafe situation for women and children,” alleged Balabarathi.