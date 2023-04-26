ADVERTISEMENT

Action sought against those making fake claims in para sports

April 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Members of A.P.J. Missile Para Sports Association of Ramnad on Wednesday sought criminal action against a few persons who had cheated State Ministers and others with the fake claim of having won international cricket tournaments.

In a petition submitted to Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, the association members said such a fake claim made by one Vinod Babu, along with Anand, Pandiyaraj and Muniyasamy, had brought disrepute to para sports members of their association, who wanted to achieve big in sports.

These fake sportspersons were also collecting money with their fake claims, the association office-bearers said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US