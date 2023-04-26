Action sought against those making fake claims in para sports

April 26, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - RAMANATHAPURAM

Members of A.P.J. Missile Para Sports Association of Ramnad on Wednesday sought criminal action against a few persons who had cheated State Ministers and others with the fake claim of having won international cricket tournaments.

In a petition submitted to Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, the association members said such a fake claim made by one Vinod Babu, along with Anand, Pandiyaraj and Muniyasamy, had brought disrepute to para sports members of their association, who wanted to achieve big in sports.

These fake sportspersons were also collecting money with their fake claims, the association office-bearers said.

