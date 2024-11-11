Action sought against panchayat president after woman’s fatal fall into drainage channel

Residents of Tirupalaikudi thronged the Collectorate here on Monday demanding action against the village panchayat president for leaving a drainage channel open, which led to the death of a woman on October 3.

They submitted a petition to Collector Simranjeet Singh Kahlon. K. Pappa, one of the petitioners, said Tiruppalaikudi panchayat had constructed sewerage in Mariamman Temple Street. However, the drainage channel was not coverred.

On October 3, Thilagavathi, 27, of the same street accidentally fell into the sewage-filled drainage channel and drowned in it.

The local residents immediately pulled her out. She was admitted to Ramanathapuram Government Medical College Hospital. However, since the sewage had seeped into her lungs, she died without responding to treatment.

The woman left behind two children, aged four and six.

Stating that the death of the woman was caused by the lackadaisical attitude of the rural local body which did not cover the drainage channel, the villagers sought action against panchayat president Mohammed Umar Farook.

Stating that the family of the deceased was in utter poverty and her husband found it difficult to raise the small children, the villagers also sought compensation for the family.