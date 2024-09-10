Action sought against Mahavishnu for passing derogatory comments against differently abled people

Tamil Nadu Association for the Rights of All Types of Differently Abled and Caregivers (TARATDAC) along with All India Democratic Women’s Association (AIDWA), Students Federation of India (SFI) and Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) staged a protest near the Collectorate here on Tuesday demanding action against Mahavishnu of Paramporul Foundation for his derogatory remarks against differently abled people.

ADVERTISEMENT

A. Balamurugan, district secretary, TARATDAC, speaking at the protest, said that during a recent event in one of the schools in Chennai, Mahavishnu, known as a ‘spiritual,’ speaker, passed comments against differently abled people in a demeaning manner which was against science.

“As the event was for students, the speaker should understand what he should talk about and what he should not. Students who are at their prime age of intaking and contemplating ideas based on what they hear and see can easily be influenced when such people talk utterly wrong things with outpouring emotions,” he added.

When he could easily say that whatever odds the differently abled people were experiencing was due to the sin they committed in their previous lives, what changes it would create on students who must be actually taught about the science behind the disabilities, Mr. Balamurugan said.

“He should be punished under the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act for passing such demeaning comments and humiliating a differently abled teacher in front of a huge crowd,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.