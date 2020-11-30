Action sought against attackers of sanitary workers

Condemning the recent attacks on sanitary workers in Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts, members of Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai and a few more outfits submitted a petition during the online weekly grievances redressal meet held at the Collectorate on Monday.

The petitioners, led by T.M. Thamizhvaanan of Aathi Thamizhar Paeravai, said Valliyoor Town Panchayat sanitary worker Kumar of Gandhi Colony in Valliyoor was hacked by a person belonging to another community on November 28. The victim is undergoing treatment in the hospital with grievous cut injuries. In another incident on November 27, a sanitary supervisor in Srivaikundam taluk had verbally abused the sanitary workers by referring to their castes.

“Hence, cases should be registered against them under SC / ST Act,” said Mr. Thamizhvaanan.

Residents of Keezha Pillaiyaarkulam submitted a petition for better basic amenities in their village. The villagers said regular supply of drinking water to their hamlet had not been ensured despite repeated appeal to the panchayat secretary. Two of the three pumps were out of service for the past several months, they added.

No steps have been taken to drain stagnant rainwater in Dhanushkodi Nagar and Kurichi Nagar and drainage channels have not been desilted for the past several months. The road leading to the cremation ground should also be re-laid, the petitioners said.

A group of residents from Kokkirakulam near the Collectorate submitted petition seeking regular supply of drinking water, which reportedly remains hit for the past two months.

A group of villagers from Unnankulam near Nanguneri submitted petition seeking operation of mini buses from Moolaikkaaraipatti up to Nanguneri. They said their village, which is not connected by frequent bus services, was relying upon mini buses, which are operated from Moolaikkaraipatti to Therkku Singaneri via Unnankulam. The villagers, who have to go to Nanguneri have to get down at Therkku Singaneri and take another bus to reach Nanguneri.

Since it is difficult for school children, senior citizens and pregnant women, the Collector should give permission for operating mini buses from Moolaikkaraipatti to Nanguneri, the petitioners said.