Action should be taken against doctors who don’t attend work at PHCs: HC 

There was large-scale corruption in the government departments and people were lamenting that even for their rightful claims, bribes were being demanded, observed the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court.

Justice S.M. Subramaniam observed that the government servants played a significant role in administration and enjoyed a special status. Courts cannot play any role in the decisions taken by bureaucrats. It was the subjective satisfaction of the competent authority to make a decision, the judge said.

The court was hearing the petition filed by A. Femila, a government doctor. She challenged the transfer order issued by the Director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in 2020. She was transferred from Nagercoil to Paramakudi.

Dismissing the petition, the court observed there were allegations that doctors and medical staff in the Primary Health Centres were not even attending work and performing their duties and responsibilities.

The Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine was bound to conduct frequent inspections in the Primary Health Centres to ensure that the doctors and other medical staff posted there performed their duties and responsibilities as per rules, the judge said.

In the event of any lapse, dereliction and negligence on their part, all the appropriate action should be initiated under the Discipline and Appeal Rules. The district-level officers should monitor and submit a report to the Head of the Department, the court said.

The judge observed that the government may have decided that a particular officer would be the best person to tackle certain issues in a particular place or post and it was the subjective satisfaction of the competent authority. Therefore, the power of judicial review and its scope are undoubtedly limited. The courts in all circumstances cannot interfere with the administrative reasons. Administrative reasons cannot be defined in a narrow campus, the judge said.