Action plan ready to get rid of pigs that raid crop

November 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

An action plan has been prepared in Thoothukudi district to neutralise crop destruction by pigs that raid agricultural fields

Raising the issue in the farmers’ grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, Maharaja of MDMK said farmers of Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Ettaiyapuram and Vilathikulam had suffered huge crop loss due to wild boar invasion. Since these wild animal herds were living inside the thorny bushes, the district administration should take steps to control the menace, he said.

District Forest Officer Mahendran said the crop-raiding animals were not wild boars. “With the help of camera trappings, we have confirmed that the animals damaging the crops are common pigs which have camped near the fields. The Forest Department, in association with other departments, has drawn an action plan to solve this problem,” Mr. Mahendran said.

Farmer Ravindran of Ettayapuram said the government should give subsidy for spraying pesticides to control Fall Army Worm in maize.

When farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur appealed to the officials to defreeze deposits and savings made in Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank following misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹28 crore, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Murali Kannan said ₹2.50 crore would be returned shortly in the first phase even as the properties of the accused had been attached.

Farmer Krishnamurthy from Ettaiyapuram said the farmers, who suffered crop loss in last ‘rabi’ season, were yet to get insurance benefits. “Agriculture Department officials should display the relevant details like crop cultivated, loss, if any, etc. in their offices in a transparent manner,” he said.

The Collector asked the officials to display the block-wise information demanded in all Agriculture Department offices.

