HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Action plan ready to get rid of pigs that raid crop

November 23, 2023 08:55 pm | Updated 08:55 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

The Hindu Bureau
Collector G. Laxhmipathi chairs the farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Thoothukudi on Thursday.

Collector G. Laxhmipathi chairs the farmers’ grievance redress meeting in Thoothukudi on Thursday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

An action plan has been prepared in Thoothukudi district to neutralise crop destruction by pigs that raid agricultural fields

 Raising the issue in the farmers’ grievance redress meeting held at the Collectorate on Thursday, Maharaja of MDMK said farmers of Kayathar, Kovilpatti, Ettaiyapuram and Vilathikulam had suffered huge crop loss due to wild boar invasion. Since these wild animal herds were living inside the thorny bushes, the district administration should take steps to control the menace, he said.

 District Forest Officer Mahendran said the crop-raiding animals were not wild boars. “With the help of camera trappings, we have confirmed that the animals damaging the crops are common pigs which have camped near the fields. The Forest Department, in association with other departments, has drawn an action plan to solve this problem,” Mr. Mahendran said.

 Farmer Ravindran of Ettayapuram said the government should give subsidy for spraying pesticides to control Fall Army Worm in maize.

When farmer Thamizh Mani of Kurumbur appealed to the officials to defreeze deposits and savings made in Kurumbur Primary Agriculture Cooperative Bank following misappropriation of funds to the tune of ₹28 crore, Joint Registrar of Cooperative Societies Murali Kannan said ₹2.50 crore would be returned shortly in the first phase even as the properties of the accused had been attached.

 Farmer Krishnamurthy from Ettaiyapuram said the farmers, who suffered crop loss in last ‘rabi’ season, were yet to get insurance benefits. “Agriculture Department officials should display the relevant details like crop cultivated, loss, if any, etc. in their offices in a transparent manner,” he said.

 The Collector asked the officials to display the block-wise information demanded in all Agriculture Department offices.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.