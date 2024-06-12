GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Lok Sabha and Assembly Elections Results with The Hindu

Tirunelveli Corporation to take tough action against unauthorised hoardings

Published - June 12, 2024 08:13 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

The Hindu Bureau
Tirunelveli Corporation has set a one week deadline for removal of all unapproved hoardings.

Tirunelveli Corporation has set a one week deadline for removal of all unapproved hoardings. | Photo Credit: A. Shaikmohideen

Tirunelveli Corporation has finally started cracking the whip against unauthorised hoardings installed atop private and government buildings and other places. It has set an ultimatum for removing all illegal signboards within a week.

According to Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, advertisement agencies and business establishments, which install the hoardings atop buildings, and on roadsides, government and private lands, government and private buildings, electric poles, and at bus stands, bus stops, bus shelters, etc., should obtain permission from the civic body before installing them.

Installation of the hoardings without permission from the Corporation would attract action under Section 117 L of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act - 1998. Any violation of this Act would attract imprisonment up to three years or fine up to ₹25,000 or both.

The unauthorised hoardings or the steel structures installed atop the buildings for erecting the billboards should be removed by June 18. If the advertisers failed to remove the illegal hoardings or the iron structures, they would be removed by the Corporation and the expenses incurred in the exercise would be collected from the advertisers concerned, Mr. Thakare warned.

Sources in the Corporation said a Chennai-based company belonging to a political bigwig had entered into agreements with the owners of private buildings for erecting steel structures for fixing the hoardings. “The company is installing the hoardings without obtaining the mandatory permission from the Corporation. Emboldened by this trend, other advertisers also install their billboards without permission. The Corporations across Tamil Nadu are facing this problem,” said a senior official.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.