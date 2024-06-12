Tirunelveli Corporation to take tough action against unauthorised hoardings

Tirunelveli Corporation has finally started cracking the whip against unauthorised hoardings installed atop private and government buildings and other places. It has set an ultimatum for removing all illegal signboards within a week.

According to Corporation Commissioner Thakare Shubham Dnyandeorao, advertisement agencies and business establishments, which install the hoardings atop buildings, and on roadsides, government and private lands, government and private buildings, electric poles, and at bus stands, bus stops, bus shelters, etc., should obtain permission from the civic body before installing them.

Installation of the hoardings without permission from the Corporation would attract action under Section 117 L of the Tamil Nadu Urban Local Bodies Act - 1998. Any violation of this Act would attract imprisonment up to three years or fine up to ₹25,000 or both.

The unauthorised hoardings or the steel structures installed atop the buildings for erecting the billboards should be removed by June 18. If the advertisers failed to remove the illegal hoardings or the iron structures, they would be removed by the Corporation and the expenses incurred in the exercise would be collected from the advertisers concerned, Mr. Thakare warned.

Sources in the Corporation said a Chennai-based company belonging to a political bigwig had entered into agreements with the owners of private buildings for erecting steel structures for fixing the hoardings. “The company is installing the hoardings without obtaining the mandatory permission from the Corporation. Emboldened by this trend, other advertisers also install their billboards without permission. The Corporations across Tamil Nadu are facing this problem,” said a senior official.