Action against PWD engineer, contractor sought

Published - July 09, 2024 09:16 pm IST - Theni

The Hindu Bureau

Leaders of political parties and organisations on Tuesday demanded setting up of a high-level committee to inspect the quality of construction of a new block on Government Hospital premises in Cumbum where a portion of building collapsed and claimed the life of a worker.

Leading the protest in front of the GH in Cumbum, former CPI(M) MLA K. Balabharathi demanded the dismissal of the Public Works Department engineer for not ensuring quality of work and safety measures for workers. The contractor should be arrested for carrying out sub-standard quality of work.

The worker from Madurai was crushed to death after a portion of the structure for elevation of the building collapsed. Two other workers sustained injuries in the incident.

Leaders from Communist Party of India, All India Forward Bloc, Adhi Tamilar Peravai, Indian Union Muslim League, Manithaneya Makkal KAtchi, Vivasaya Viduthalai Munnani and Makkal Athigaram were among those who participated.

