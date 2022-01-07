Action against cable TV operators for not paying dues: Collector

District Collector S. Aneesh Sekhar has warned 178 local cable TV operators of action under the Revenue Recovery Act if they fail to pay the dues to Tamil Nadu Arasu Cable Television Corporation.

In a statement, the Collector said the local cable operators were sent demand notices based on their subscriber base. Those who failed to pay through online facility were imposed fine based on everyday delay in payment.

Tamil Nadu Cable TV Corporation had sent demand notices to all the 178 local cable operators, but still they had not paid their dues. Asking the operators to pay the dues by January 25, the Collector warned that the dues would be recovered under the provisions of the Revenue Recovery Act, the statement added.