Acting in a movie is an actor’s prerogative: BJP

Acting in a movie is the prerogative of an actor, said BJP state vice-president Annamalai here on Friday.

Welcoming hundreds of cadres, who joined the BJP from other parties at a function, he told reporters that there was no need for any controversy regarding the Muttiah Muralidharan's biopic movie - 800, in which actor Vijay Sethupathi is playing the lead role.

Politicising or threatening someone emotionally should be discouraged. It was for Mr. Vijay Sethupathi to take a call on it and political parties or leaders should stay away, Mr. Annamalai opined.

On the utterances of actor Kushboo over the differently-abled people, he said that she had apologised. The people should take that and put an end to it there.

“People no longer believe that BJP is anti-minorities as large number of people from the minority segments were joining the party since 2019,” he pointed out.

The BJP in Tamil Nadu had bright chances of victory in as many as 65 Assembly constituencies and in Dindigul district, Palani constituency had a good chance for the BJP to emerge victorious, he said and added that only at the time of elections, talks of alliance would be finalised.

To another query on whether the BJP would contest in the Lok Sabha by-poll in Kanniyakumari, Mr. Annamalai said that it was for the high command and the TN unit to decide.

He said that every scheme announced by the Centre was useful for the common man. Unable to digest the popularity of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, some opponents were spreading rumours. It would all come to an end soon, he summed up.

District president Kanagaraj, secretary Sendil and others participated in the meeting.