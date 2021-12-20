Acting CJ given warm welcome

MADURAI

20 December 2021 23:16 IST

There is a need to expedite disposal of pending cases to maintain the faith of people, said acting Chief Justice of Madras High Court Munishwar Nath Bhandari. He was speaking after he was accorded welcome at the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday

He said it was the duty of the Bench and the Bar to expedite disposal of cases and urged the Bench and the Bar, the two pillars of the judicial system, to work for the litigants.

Additional Advocate General Veera Kathiravan delivered the welcome address. Office-bearers of Bar Associations of the Madurai Bench welcomed the acting Chief Justice. Madras High Court Judges, Additional Advocate General R. Baskaran, Assistant Solicitor General L. Victoria Gowri, senior advocates, advocates and court staff were present.