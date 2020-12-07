Madurai

ACRI conducts field demonstration

The Agricultural College and Research Institute (ACRI) here organised various events at Ayyanarpuram near here on Monday as part of World Soil Day celebration.

The soil day theme, ‘Keep soil alive - protect soil biodiversity,’ and soil as a source of food, fodder, shelter and medicine that sustains human life on earth were discussed. The role of organic inputs for sustaining the quality of soil and crop produce was emphasised.

The participants were informed of the ill effects of injudicious application of chemical fertilizers and pesticides. Field demonstrations on use of neem oil, waste decompoer and bio fertilizers were conducted. Over 150 farmers attended the event.

