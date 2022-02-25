Madurai

Achievers felicitated 

B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, presenting an award to an employee in Madurai on Thursday.

The Department of Posts felicitated 70 achievers among its employees working in various positions in the southern region here on Thursday. 

A revamped Business Post Centre with better amenities such as air-conditioning, taken up at a cost of ₹20 lakh, was also inaugurated at the Madurai Head Post Office. The Chief Postmaster General of Tamil Nadu Circle, B. Selvakumar; the Postmaster General of Southern Region, G. Natarajan; and the Director of Postal Services of Southern Region, K. Raveendran, felicitated the achievers.


