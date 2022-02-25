Achievers felicitated 

B. Selvakumar, Chief Postmaster General, Tamil Nadu Circle, presenting an award to an employee in Madurai on Thursday. | Photo Credit: R. Ashok

The Department of Posts felicitated 70 achievers among its employees working in various positions in the southern region here on Thursday.

A revamped Business Post Centre with better amenities such as air-conditioning, taken up at a cost of ₹20 lakh, was also inaugurated at the Madurai Head Post Office. The Chief Postmaster General of Tamil Nadu Circle, B. Selvakumar; the Postmaster General of Southern Region, G. Natarajan; and the Director of Postal Services of Southern Region, K. Raveendran, felicitated the achievers.