Achievers felicitated
The Department of Posts felicitated 70 achievers among its employees working in various positions in the southern region here on Thursday.
A revamped Business Post Centre with better amenities such as air-conditioning, taken up at a cost of ₹20 lakh, was also inaugurated at the Madurai Head Post Office. The Chief Postmaster General of Tamil Nadu Circle, B. Selvakumar; the Postmaster General of Southern Region, G. Natarajan; and the Director of Postal Services of Southern Region, K. Raveendran, felicitated the achievers.
