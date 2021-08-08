Accused pastor allowed to visit family in Germany

He has been accused of illegally confining 89 girls at a home run by him

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has allowed pastor Gideon Jacob, founder of Mose Ministries, Tiruchi, to travel to Germany and meet his children and ailing wife.

He was directed to visit his family and come back to India in three months.

Justice Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup said if the petition was dismissed, it would cause mental stress not only to the petitioner, but to his family members as well.

He shall be afforded an opportunity to visit them. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has completed the investigation in the Mose Ministries case.

It was alleged that 89 girl inmates were illegally kept at the home without the knowledge of their parents. However, this was denied by the founder, who said they were rescued from female infanticide.

The CBI had filed a chargesheet in the case. Officials were apprehensive that the petitioner would abscond under the pretence of visiting his family.

After the court was informed that immovable property offered by the petitioner was available as security before the trial court, the judge allowed the petition with conditions.