Accused in sexual harassment case gets bail

MADURAI
Taking a serious note of the fact that the CB-CID probing the Nagercoil sexual harassment case was yet a file a chargesheet against the key accused, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Tuesday summoned the officers of the State agency.
Justice V. Bharathidasan took note of the fact that nearly six criminal cases were pending against Kasi, the key accused, and at least 120 innocent women had been affected. No final report was filed by the CB-CID in these cases.
The judge said it was unfortunate to note that even though the sexual harassment case was handed over to the specialised agency for investigation, so far no final report had been filed. The court directed the Deputy Superintendent of Police, CB-CID, Kanniyakumari, and the Investigating Officer to be present before the court on September 24.
The court was hearing the bail petition filed by M. Dinesh, an associate of Kasi. The court granted him bail as he had been remanded in judicial custody for more than 90 days.
