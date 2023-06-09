Accused in rape, robbery of woman arrested in Chennai

June 09, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:33 pm IST - MADURAI

Madurai rural district police on Friday arrested a 27-year-old man, B. Rajesh Kannan from Chennai, in connection with the rape of a 54-year-old woman near Chintamani on Thursday. The accused, a native of Ilayangudi in Sivaganga district, was identified by the police and tracked him in Tirumullaivayil in Chennai and arrested him. The gold jewellery and mobile phone robbed from the woman were recovered from him.

The youth, with a history of crime in Chennai, was identified through the footage of a closed circuit television camera, said Superintendent of Police, R. Shiva Prasad. It showed him getting on to a bike with another man. “The other man was not aware about the crime he had committed. He picked him up at Chintamani and dropped him at Mattuthavani,” the SP said.

After picking up the other man, the police tracked the phone number of the accused and picked him up in Chennai.

The SP appreciated the special team that cracked the case of rape and robbery within 24 hours.

