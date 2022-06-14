Accused in fireworks unit accident case granted bail

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has granted bail to one of the accused in the SPT Fireworks unit fire accident case. One worker was killed in the fire accident that took place on May 4 in Virudhunagar district.

Justice K. Murali Shankar granted bail to Chidambaram, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody on the same day of the accident based on a complaint lodged by the Kathalampatti Village Administrative Officer.

The VAO lodged a complaint with the local police stating that the fire accident occurred due to the absence of safety measures at the fireworks unit. A worker was killed in an explosion in the chemical mixing room.

The State submitted that the accident occurred. due to negligent handling of explosives and violation of the rules.

The court took note of the fact that the other accused in the case were granted anticipatory bail and the first accused in the case had paid compensation to the family members of the deceased.

It also took note of the fact that there was no previous case for a similar offence against the petitioner and granted him bail. He was directed to report before Virudhunagar police at 10.30 a.m. every day.