Accused in Ex-Mayor murder remanded in judicial custody

TIRUNELVELI

Accused in former Mayor Uma Maheshwari murder case T. Karthikeyan, who was in CB-CID custody for five days, was produced before Judicial Magistrate II Kadarkarai Selvam at his residence here on Monday evening and remanded in judicial custody till August 26.

The police arrested Karthikeyan, son of DMK office-bearer Seeniammal, in connection with the murder of Uma Maheshwari, her husband Murugasankaran and housemaid Mariammal. The trio were found murdered in the house of the former Mayor at Rose Nagar near Government College of Engineering here on July 23.

After the case was transferred to the CB-CID, the special investigation team had taken Karthikeyan in its custody for five days for interrogation.