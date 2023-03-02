HamberMenu
Accused escapes from police custody near Aruppukottai, nabbed

March 02, 2023 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - Aruppukottai

The Hindu Bureau

A man, who was arrested by police for assaulting a woman, escaped from the police custody on the way to the court, on Thursday afternoon. But, he was nabbed after one hour.

The police said M. Velmurugan (59) of Kalloorani, had a land dispute with his neighbour, Krishnamoorthi. A tenant of Krishnamoorthi, P. Thangapandi, who supported his landlord, felled a teak tree on Velmurugan’s land on Wednesday evening.

When Velmurugan’s wife, Mahalakshmi, questioned him, Thangapandi had reportedly assaulted and abused her.

Based on a complaint, M. Reddiyapatti police had arrested Thangapandi under the provisions of Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Harassement of Woman Act, 1998. While taking him to the court in Aruppukottai, the police took him to a hotel. However, he pulled the wool over the eyes of the police, escaped at around 2 p.m.

Virudhunagar district police launched a manhunt and nabbed him at 3 p.m. and produced him before a judicial magistrate court which let him on bail.

