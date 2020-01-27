Madurai

Accused escapes from court

Srivilliputtur

An accused in 2018 POCSO case escaped from the Special Court for POCSO cases here on Monday.

The police identified the accused as Venishkumar, 25, of Malayadipatti in Rajapalayam. The police said that the court had issued an arrest warrant against the accused after he had failed to turn up for court hearing. On Monday, Kumar appeared before the court, along with a lawyer, seeking recall of the arrest warrant.

However, the judge S.D. Parimala dismissed his petition and ordered his arrest. The accused gave a slip to the police from the court premises on the pretext of going to attend call of nature. Virudhunagar district police have launched a manhunt for him.

