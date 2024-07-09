Accused directed to do community service at GRH

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed an additional condition on a law college student to do community service in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for eight weeks. Earlier, the student, an accused in a murder case, was granted bail with certain conditions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The student M. Irulraj voluntarily surrendered before the Koodal Pudur police in connection with a murder case. He had filed a petition before the court seeking bail. Considering the fact that he was a law student and he had to write his examinations, the court granted him bail with certain conditions.

However, the police filed a Criminal Miscellaneous Petition before the court seeking the cancellation of the bail. The counsel for Irulraj submitted that he was ready and willing to do community service in Government Rajaji Hospital.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that the court was inclined to impose an additional condition on the law student to serve in Government Rajaji Hospital everyday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for eight weeks, except on the days of the examinations. The court directed the GRH Dean to submit a report on the law student’s service and posted the case for hearing on August 30.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.