GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Accused directed to do community service at GRH

Published - July 09, 2024 09:39 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court has imposed an additional condition on a law college student to do community service in Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai for eight weeks. Earlier, the student, an accused in a murder case, was granted bail with certain conditions.

The student M. Irulraj voluntarily surrendered before the Koodal Pudur police in connection with a murder case. He had filed a petition before the court seeking bail. Considering the fact that he was a law student and he had to write his examinations, the court granted him bail with certain conditions.

However, the police filed a Criminal Miscellaneous Petition before the court seeking the cancellation of the bail. The counsel for Irulraj submitted that he was ready and willing to do community service in Government Rajaji Hospital.

Justice S. Srimathy observed that the court was inclined to impose an additional condition on the law student to serve in Government Rajaji Hospital everyday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. for eight weeks, except on the days of the examinations. The court directed the GRH Dean to submit a report on the law student’s service and posted the case for hearing on August 30.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.