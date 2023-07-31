Accused attempts to escape from police custody, jumps from building in Dindigul

July 31, 2023 11:58 pm | Updated 11:58 pm IST - DINDIGUL

An accused, wanted in connection with burglary and other criminal offences in Dindigul and Theni districts was nabbed by a police team near Batlagundu bus stand on Sunday night.

The police was preparing to take the three accused to the Judicial Magistrate and record their statements, one person among the trio, attempted to escape and jumped off the building. He suffered multiple injuries. After securing him, the police admitted him to the Government Hospital, where he was stable.

Following a complaint from Vijayapandi of Usilampatti in Madurai district, the police registered a case.

The complainant stated that he was waiting to board a bus at the bus stand. Some two-three men threatened the public and shopkeepers at the bus stand demanding money. He too lost his mobile phone and cash, he had complained.

Immediately, a team led by Sub-Inspector of Police Ramsait from Batlagundu police station were on the lookout for the suspects, who were allegedly hiding near Kaliamman Temple roundabout.

The accused were identified as Karankumar, Balamurugan and Prithvi. The police said that Karankumar was mentioned in many waylaying cases including six cases in Devadanapatti police station in Theni district. He had jumped off the building after pushing the SI of Police, they said.

