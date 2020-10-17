Accused allowed to perform last rites of father

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court on Saturday granted interim bail to suspended policeman X. Thomas Francis, an accused in the Sattankulam custodial deaths case, to perform last rites to his father who died on October 16 at Meignanapuram in Thoothukudi district.

Justice Abdul Quddhose granted the petitioner interim bail for three days till October 19 with conditions. The court observed that as a son, it is his pious obligation to perform the last rites of his father. It directed the trial prisoner to appear before the Meignanapuram police station daily at 10 a.m. during the period of the interim bail. He shall be brought back to the Madurai Central Prison by 6 p.m. on October 19, the court directed.

During the period of the interim bail, the police shall provide proper escort to the trial prisoner to ensure his safety. The petitioner shall bear the escort expenses, the court said and posted the matter for reporting compliance to October 22.